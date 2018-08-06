Mylan (MYL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Mylan by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 736,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 605,452 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mylan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Mylan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mylan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,766,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

