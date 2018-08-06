Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 233,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,521,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -254.38 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.