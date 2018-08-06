Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,140 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,021,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,020 shares during the last quarter.

Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $22.02 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

