MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR traded up $0.82, reaching $107.54, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

