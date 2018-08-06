Mplx (MPLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mplx (NYSE: MPLX):

7/27/2018 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2018 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/5/2018 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MPLX LP is a fee-based limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX LP is based in Findlay, Ohio. “

7/2/2018 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/27/2018 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MPLX LP is a fee-based limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX LP is based in Findlay, Ohio. “

Mplx traded up $0.35, hitting $37.44, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 86,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mplx by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

