Mosaic (MOS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.98.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 7,092,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,698. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

