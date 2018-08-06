Mosaic (MOS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.98.
Mosaic stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 7,092,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,698. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
