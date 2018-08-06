Morgan Stanley Raises Acushnet (GOLF) Price Target to $27.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Acushnet opened at $26.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.21%. research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

