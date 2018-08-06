Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moog Inc Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moog Inc Class A has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE:MOG.A traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,064. Moog Inc Class A has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Moog Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

