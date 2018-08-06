Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 34,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 326,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $4,524,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

