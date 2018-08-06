Monster Byte Price Tops $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Monster Byte has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monster Byte has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00379236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00195979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte launched on July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monster Byte’s official website is monsterbyte.io

Buying and Selling Monster Byte

Monster Byte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

