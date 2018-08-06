Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 66% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00014721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.94 million and $16,872.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001487 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 2,245,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,510 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

