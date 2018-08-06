Model N (MODN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Model N has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.11-0.09) EPS and its FY18 guidance at ($0.07-0.05) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,928 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $34,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,588.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 457,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,769,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,396 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock worth $17,723,211. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.