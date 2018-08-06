Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE AIV opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,351,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9,850.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 599,208 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $17,106,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $16,919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,223.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

