Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.40.

HCA Healthcare traded up $0.04, hitting $130.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $665,506.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,986.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,781 shares of company stock worth $18,449,992. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

