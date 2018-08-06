Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Delek US (DK)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DK. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,231,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Wiessman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $8,004,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,183 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

