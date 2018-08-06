Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $20.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $12.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $62.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $62.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $82.12 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,071 shares of company stock worth $974,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 245,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 159,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.