Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 74.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,095,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,918 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 898,427 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,274,000 after purchasing an additional 853,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 103.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 651,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health opened at $50.30 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.476 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

