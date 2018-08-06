Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 624.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Brooks Automation opened at $31.79 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $36.45.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $295,881.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock worth $5,632,665. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.