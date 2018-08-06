Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.74. 5,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,983. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,870.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,351,000 after buying an additional 1,906,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,596,000 after buying an additional 46,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $228,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.