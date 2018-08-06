Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $77,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of Microchip Technology opened at $95.09 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

