Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 98,870 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,870 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crane by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane opened at $89.57 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $591,074.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,285.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,807 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

