Mercury Systems (MRCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Mercury Systems traded down $0.20, reaching $47.55, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,347. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

