Meir Adest Sells 28,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,553,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Meir Adest sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $11,508.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Meir Adest sold 1,306 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $71,960.60.

On Monday, July 9th, Meir Adest sold 95 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,225.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Meir Adest sold 24,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,200.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $79,961.09.

On Friday, June 1st, Meir Adest sold 26,559 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,459,948.23.

On Monday, May 7th, Meir Adest sold 4,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $225,680.00.

Solaredge Technologies opened at $48.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

