Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 59.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 20.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 906,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Amdocs opened at $64.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

