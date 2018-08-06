Medpace (MEDP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Medpace and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Medpace traded down $0.72, hitting $58.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,481. Medpace has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $125,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after buying an additional 648,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Medpace by 2,869.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 312,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after buying an additional 282,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.