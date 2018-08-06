Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 731,460 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 731,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,346,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,540.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 721,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,102. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medpace by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

