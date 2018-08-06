McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Stake Lowered by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $156.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

