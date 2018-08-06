McDermott International to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (MDR)

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of McDermott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “$17.66” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDermott International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

McDermott International opened at $19.75 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.22. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

