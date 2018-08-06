MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Receives $27.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In other MCBC news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 843,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

MCBC traded down $0.09, reaching $24.61, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 71,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,335. The firm has a market cap of $461.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. MCBC has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. MCBC had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 130.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MCBC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

