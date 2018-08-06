MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MaxLinear opened at $17.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.00. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.