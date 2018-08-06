Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Christopher J. Neil Sells 3,500 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $213,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher J. Neil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $204,680.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $209,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Christopher J. Neil sold 9,820 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $573,586.20.

MXIM opened at $62.59 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $218,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

