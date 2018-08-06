Maxim Group Raises Agilysys (AGYS) Price Target to $22.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

“F1Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million beat our estimate of $2.3 million and was up from $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue of $34.0 million, up 0.4% y/y, beat our estimate of $32.3 million.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

AGYS opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.58 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 176,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

