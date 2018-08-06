Matchpool (GUP) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $548,160.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

