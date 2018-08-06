Match Group Inc (MTCH) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 314.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,113 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,198,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

