Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Andeavor (ANDV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $91,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $8,472,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,448,425.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $831,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,121 shares of company stock valued at $51,384,744 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.65.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. Andeavor has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

