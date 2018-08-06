Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,138,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 674,986 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,387,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

