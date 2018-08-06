Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Buys 35 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 35 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($196.82).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 424.88 ($5.58) on Monday. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 333.10 ($4.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 486.60 ($6.39).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 475 ($6.24) to GBX 455 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Marshalls to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 485 ($6.37) to GBX 481 ($6.32) in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 481.67 ($6.33).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

