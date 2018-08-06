Markel (MKL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel traded up $0.09, reaching $1,179.00, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 33,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. Markel has a one year low of $995.30 and a one year high of $1,226.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total transaction of $103,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $1,791,752. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

See Also: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.