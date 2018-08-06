MARK.SPACE One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Qryptos. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003665 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,351,513 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Qryptos and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

