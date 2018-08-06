Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $8,004,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PANW opened at $206.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $219.38.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.
