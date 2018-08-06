Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $8,004,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PANW opened at $206.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10,260.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

