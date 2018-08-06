Marc Stapley Sells 1,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Stapley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Marc Stapley sold 1,446 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.18, for a total value of $412,370.28.

Shares of Illumina traded down $0.13, hitting $332.36, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,753. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.15 and a 52 week high of $337.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illumina from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.