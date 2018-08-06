Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2018 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ahead of the second-quarter earnings release, we take a cautious investment stance on Marathon Petroleum. Last quarter, the downstream operator suffered on account of lower fuel margin and declining income from its retail division. The company also saw an upswing in product cost that was reflected in higher total expenses. However, the quarterly underperformance has been largely overshadowed by the merger announcement with Andeavor. Apart from making MPC the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal is set to create a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. Further, we believe MPC’s decision to drop down assets worth $8.1 billion to its midstream unit will boost its financials with visible cash flows to fuel buybacks and higher dividends.”

7/15/2018 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum's scale advantage, impressive asset quality and extensive midstream/retail network diversifies its portfolio and provides more stable revenue streams. The company's impending acquisition of Andeavor will further help drive the stock. Apart from making Marathon the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal is set to create a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. Marathon’s periodical drop downs to its midstream unit are expected to supplement its already substantial cash reserve. Meanwhile, Marathon's Speedway retail assets will help the company generate long-term returns for shareholders due to healthy merchandise margins. Consequently, we think Marathon Petroleum offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

NYSE MPC traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $79.53. 187,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corp alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,327,000 after purchasing an additional 164,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,801,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,553,000 after buying an additional 570,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,334,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.