Mantech International Corp (MANT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mantech International by 73.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mantech International traded down $1.04, hitting $61.95, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,683. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

