Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.94% of Mallinckrodt worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5,538.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 160.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 131.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 352,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 200,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, insider Mark Trudeau bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $24.17 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.