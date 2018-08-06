Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 335,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,682 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 25,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $70.66 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.957 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.43%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

