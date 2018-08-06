Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on MFNC shares. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mackinac Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Mackinac Financial traded up $0.09, hitting $16.34, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 41.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 154,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

