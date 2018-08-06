Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.19 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 15.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.