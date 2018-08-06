Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $78.68 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bitbns, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $78.68 million and $1.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00381982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00195994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,596,773 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, GOPAX, Bitbns, Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit, DragonEX, Upbit, LATOKEN, Coinbe, DDEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Binance, Hotbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

