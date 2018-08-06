Longbow Research Lowers Veoneer (VNE) to Neutral

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

“Why Neutral? We are downgrading to Neutral following the surge in VNE’s stock price. Our decision is based on updated SOTP findings, in addition to weaker than expected margins in 2019-2020. We acknowledge upside to 2020-2022 revenue targets, in addition to Zenuity customer growth as reasons to own the stock LT. However, our SOTP analysis is no longer showing sufficient upside (i.e. 20%+) to the shares over the next 12 months.”,” Longbow Research’s analyst commented.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Veoneer stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, EVP Mikko S. Taipale acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veoneer stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 297,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000. Veoneer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

