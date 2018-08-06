Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23), reports. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Lonestar Resources US traded up $0.35, hitting $9.45, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 42,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,838. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director John H. Murray bought 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $67,085.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.